Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Alfredo sauce gives a great flavor to this chili and combine deliciously with the pepper jack cheese, green chiles and cayenne pepper. Plus, it goes together quickly!

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Cook: 3 hours YIELD: 12 servings (1 cup each)

Ingredients:

3 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) great northern beans, rinsed and drained

3 cups cubed cooked chicken breast

1 jar (15 ounces) Alfredo sauce

2 cups chicken broth

1-1/2 cups frozen gold and white corn (about 8 ounces), thawed

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

1 cup sour cream

1 small sweet yellow pepper, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 to 2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 teaspoons ground cumin

1-1/2 teaspoons white pepper

1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

Salsa verde and chopped fresh cilantro, optional

Directions:

1. In a 5 or 6 qt. slow cooker, combine all ingredients except salsa and cilantro. Cook, covered, on low until vegetables are tender and flavors are blended, 3-4 hours, stirring once. If desired, serve with salsa and cilantro.

Tags