Alfredo sauce gives a great flavor to this chili and combine deliciously with the pepper jack cheese, green chiles and cayenne pepper. Plus, it goes together quickly!
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Cook: 3 hours YIELD: 12 servings (1 cup each)
Ingredients:
3 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
3 cups cubed cooked chicken breast
1 jar (15 ounces) Alfredo sauce
2 cups chicken broth
1-1/2 cups frozen gold and white corn (about 8 ounces), thawed
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
1 cup sour cream
1 small sweet yellow pepper, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1 to 2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 teaspoons ground cumin
1-1/2 teaspoons white pepper
1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
Salsa verde and chopped fresh cilantro, optional
Directions:
1. In a 5 or 6 qt. slow cooker, combine all ingredients except salsa and cilantro. Cook, covered, on low until vegetables are tender and flavors are blended, 3-4 hours, stirring once. If desired, serve with salsa and cilantro.