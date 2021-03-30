Slow-Cooker Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

Ingredients:

1 lb. bulk pork breakfast sausage

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1¼ cups milk

1 can (16.3 oz) large Southern homestyle refrigerated buttermilk biscuits (8 biscuits)

Sliced green onions, if desired

Steps:

In 10-inch skillet, break up sausage and cook over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink. With slotted spoon, remove sausage from skillet to small bowl; set aside.

Decrease heat to medium. Add butter to drippings in skillet; cook until butter is melted. Add flour and pepper; cook about 1 minute, stirring constantly with whisk, until no lumps remain. Slowly add milk; cook 1 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly, until mixture is thickened. Stir in cooked sausage.

Spray 5- to 6-quart oval slow cooker with cooking spray. Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Cut each biscuit into 6 pieces; place in slow cooker.

Pour sausage mixture on top of biscuit pieces in slow cooker. Cover top of insert with large kitchen towel. Place slow-cooker lid on top of towel. (This will prevent condensation from dripping onto biscuits during cooking.)

Cook on Low heat setting 2 hours to 2 hours 30 minutes. Insert paring knife into center of casserole to make sure biscuits are fully baked; outer edge will be deep golden brown. Top with green onions before serving.

Tips:

An oval slow cooker is the best option for ensuring biscuit doneness.

Hot and spicy bulk pork breakfast sausage is a nice option for those who like more heat.