Slow-Cooker Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

Ingredients:
1 lb. bulk pork breakfast sausage
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1¼ cups milk
1 can (16.3 oz) large Southern homestyle refrigerated buttermilk biscuits (8 biscuits)
Sliced green onions, if desired
Steps:
In 10-inch skillet, break up sausage and cook over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink. With slotted spoon, remove sausage from skillet to small bowl; set aside.
Decrease heat to medium. Add butter to drippings in skillet; cook until butter is melted. Add flour and pepper; cook about 1 minute, stirring constantly with whisk, until no lumps remain. Slowly add milk; cook 1 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly, until mixture is thickened. Stir in cooked sausage.
Spray 5- to 6-quart oval slow cooker with cooking spray. Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Cut each biscuit into 6 pieces; place in slow cooker.
Pour sausage mixture on top of biscuit pieces in slow cooker. Cover top of insert with large kitchen towel. Place slow-cooker lid on top of towel. (This will prevent condensation from dripping onto biscuits during cooking.)
Cook on Low heat setting 2 hours to 2 hours 30 minutes. Insert paring knife into center of casserole to make sure biscuits are fully baked; outer edge will be deep golden brown. Top with green onions before serving.
Tips:
An oval slow cooker is the best option for ensuring biscuit doneness.
Hot and spicy bulk pork breakfast sausage is a nice option for those who like more heat.