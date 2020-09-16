Here is a simple hot sandwich that can be dressed up or down with sliced tomatoes, avocados, bacon, pickles, you name it! I like this sandwich with a little ranch dressing and cheddar cheese.
Ingredients:
4 boneless chicken breast halves
1 (17) oz bottle buffalo wing sauce
½ (1) oz pkg dry ranch salad dressing mix
2 Tbl butter
6 hoagie rolls
Directions:
Place the chicken into a slow cooker, and pour in 3/4 of the wing sauce and the ranch dressing mix. Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours. Once the chicken has cooked, add the butter, and shred the meat finely with two forks. Pile the meat onto the hoagie rolls and splash with remaining sauce.