Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Here is a simple hot sandwich that can be dressed up or down with sliced tomatoes, avocados, bacon, pickles, you name it! I like this sandwich with a little ranch dressing and cheddar cheese.

Ingredients:

4 boneless chicken breast halves

1 (17) oz bottle buffalo wing sauce

½ (1) oz pkg dry ranch salad dressing mix

2 Tbl butter

6 hoagie rolls

Directions:

Place the chicken into a slow cooker, and pour in 3/4 of the wing sauce and the ranch dressing mix. Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours. Once the chicken has cooked, add the butter, and shred the meat finely with two forks. Pile the meat onto the hoagie rolls and splash with remaining sauce.

