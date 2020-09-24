Cheeseburger soup

You can fill your slow-cooker or crockpot with this tasty soup for supper while you are bit by the fall baking bug.

Ingredients:

2 lb. ground beef

4 cups chopped onions (3 to 4 medium)

2 cans (28 oz each) fire roasted diced tomatoes with juice

1/2 cup steak sauce

16 oz American cheese loaf (such as Velveeta), cut into cubes

1 bag (22 oz) frozen waffle fries

2 cups shredded lettuce

Steps:

Spray 5- to 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until brown; drain.

In slow cooker, mix beef, onions, tomatoes and steak sauce. Cover and cook on Low heat setting 8 hours, or on High heat setting 4 hours.

Stir in cheese; cover and set slow cooker to Warm heat setting. Stir occasionally while fries cook.

Make waffle fries as directed on package.

Serve soup topped with lettuce and waffle fries.