You can fill your slow-cooker or crockpot with this tasty soup for supper while you are bit by the fall baking bug.
Ingredients:
2 lb. ground beef
4 cups chopped onions (3 to 4 medium)
2 cans (28 oz each) fire roasted diced tomatoes with juice
1/2 cup steak sauce
16 oz American cheese loaf (such as Velveeta), cut into cubes
1 bag (22 oz) frozen waffle fries
2 cups shredded lettuce
Steps:
Spray 5- to 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until brown; drain.
In slow cooker, mix beef, onions, tomatoes and steak sauce. Cover and cook on Low heat setting 8 hours, or on High heat setting 4 hours.
Stir in cheese; cover and set slow cooker to Warm heat setting. Stir occasionally while fries cook.
Make waffle fries as directed on package.
Serve soup topped with lettuce and waffle fries.