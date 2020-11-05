Slow Cooker Chicken & Gravy

Bust out the slow cooker, because this chicken and gravy is perfection. The chicken turns out so tender and the garlic gravy just cooks itself. Serve over mashed potatoes, rice, or buttered noodles for pure comfort food!
Cook: 4 hours, Serves 8
Ingredients:
3 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts
2 10.5 oz cans cream of chicken soup
1 packet chicken gravy mix
4 cloves garlic minced
¼ c parsley minced
2 tsp cracked black pepper
Directions:
Add the chicken to a 5 quart slow cooker.
In a small bowl, combine the cream of chicken soup, gravy mix, and garlic.
Spread the cream soup mixture over the chicken.
Cover the slow cooker and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
When the chicken is cooked through, shred the meat with two forks. Stir the meat into the gravy mixture.
Add the parsley and pepper to the slow cooker and stir well to combine.
You can keep this dinner extra simple by serving it over packaged mashed potatoes that you can just heat in the microwave.