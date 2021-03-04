Slow-Cooker Creamy Ranch Chops

Ingredients:
4 bone-in pork loin chops (2 lbs.)
1 package (1 oz.) ranch dressing and seasoning mix
1 can (18 oz.) creamy mushroom soup
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Steps:
1. Spray 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Sprinkle both sides of pork chops with ranch dressing mix. Place pork chops in slow cooker. Pour soup over pork chops.
2. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 5 to 6 hours or until fork-tender. Remove pork chops from slow cooker, and place on plate; cover to keep warm.
3. In small bowl, stir cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water until well blended; stir into mushroom sauce in slow cooker. Cook on low heat setting 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened. Serve over pork chops.
Cook’s tips: Look for bone-in, thick-cut (about 1 inch thick) pork chops, which are best for the slow cooker. Because a chop is more lean than other cuts of pork, they need just 5 to 6 hours of cooking. Make this recipe on a day where you can start the slow cooker in the early afternoon. Serve with steamed rice or mashed potatoes and a side vegetable for a delicious meal.