Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwiches

Serves 8

Ingredients:

21 oz condensed French Onion Soup (2 cans)

10.5 oz Beef Consomme (1 can)

3-4 lbs beef chuck roast

8 sandwich rolls

8 slices provolone cheese

Directions:

Place the roast in a slow cooker. Pour the soup and consomme over the top.

Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours.

Remove 3 cups of the juice from the slow cooker with a measuring cup or ladle and add to a small saucepan. Turn heat to medium and bring to a boil. Reduce to a hard simmer and let cook until reduced by half, about 10 minutes.

Transfer the beef to a pie plate and shred with a fork.

Place the sandwich rolls in a 9x13 pan and spoon meat into each roll. Top with provolone cheese. Cover with foil and bake at 350° for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Serve immediately with the sauce on the side for dipping.