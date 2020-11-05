Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwiches

Serves 8
Ingredients:
21 oz condensed French Onion Soup (2 cans)
10.5 oz Beef Consomme (1 can)
3-4 lbs beef chuck roast
8 sandwich rolls
8 slices provolone cheese
Directions:
Place the roast in a slow cooker. Pour the soup and consomme over the top.
Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours.
Remove 3 cups of the juice from the slow cooker with a measuring cup or ladle and add to a small saucepan. Turn heat to medium and bring to a boil. Reduce to a hard simmer and let cook until reduced by half, about 10 minutes.
Transfer the beef to a pie plate and shred with a fork.
Place the sandwich rolls in a 9x13 pan and spoon meat into each roll. Top with provolone cheese. Cover with foil and bake at 350° for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
Serve immediately with the sauce on the side for dipping.