Slow-Cooker Rotel Chicken

Ingredients:
3 pounds chicken breasts or chicken thighs, deboned & skinless
6 tablespoons dry Ranch seasoning or 2 packets, do not make the dressing, homemade no salt dressing recipe above
16 ounces cream cheese cut into cubes
10 ounces tomatoes with green chiles like Rotel brand, original, mild, or hot
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon salt optional, or to taste (I did not add any salt as the tomatoes are salty in my opinion)
Instructions:
Layer the chicken, salt, pepper, ranch seasoning, cubed cream cheese, and tomatoes in that order in the slow cooker.
Set the slow cooker for 8 hours on LOW, or 4 hours on HIGH. The chicken should be fork tender when it’s done.
When the chicken is done, remove it from the slow cooker to a large bowl and shred it with two forks.
Before you add the chicken back to the slow cooker, whisk the mixture in the slow cooker together until it’s creamy.
Add the chicken back to the slow cooker and serve or turn to warm until you’re ready to serve it.
Store any leftovers in the refrigerator up to 3 days.