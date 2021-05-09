Smoken’ on the Cedar will make its triumphant opening for its 14th year on May 14 after owner Brett Richards spent 52 days in the hospital battling COVID-19.
“It was something no one should have to go through,” Brett said. “I thought it would be five days and it turned into 52 days. Your brain doesn’t work on all that. It’s been a lot of work to get back.”
Brett was diagnosed with COVID in February and spent time between Pulmonary and the ICU at UnityPoint in Cedar Rapids attempting to recover. Even when he was discharged from the hospital, Brett had to continue on oxygen and is currently going through physical therapy.
“We were uncertain what was going to happen,” Dawnette Richards said. “He basically had to learn to breathe all over again. From where he was a month ago to now, it’s miraculous.”
Getting back to health and cooking again was heavy on Brett’s mind during recovery. He is able to get up stairs into his trailer and will be cooking meats once again. However, patrons won’t see him during Fridays like normal. Instead, the Richards have hired help to serve on Fridays this season while Brett continues to build up his strength.
“We’ve got great family and friends who are stepping up to help us,” Dawnette said. “We’re opening up a week later just to give Brett another week to prepare. Even a week ago, he wouldn’t be sitting in here talking. There’s a lot of small victories that go with this.”
The couple anticipates 2021 will be a busy year for Smoken’ on the Cedar. Last year was their most successful year and they attribute that to restaurants being closed during the early months of the pandemic. Loyal patrons and new customers alike lined the street just for a taste of their signature meats and sandwiches.
“We opened that first night unsure if people would come out or not because of COVID,” Dawnette said. “We had a fabulous year and we’re hoping to have another one this year. Every year, we get new customers and that compounds into more business.”
Smoken’ on the Cedar will also be back to catering this year for weddings, graduation parties and private events with the state easing restrictions. They also plan to be at Boomtown and Party in the Park this summer.
“We’re excited to see regulars come back again,” Brett said. “When you open that door and see all the people lined up just for your food, that still amazes us.”
The business first opened in June of 2008 with a small trailer and a big dream to sell their smoked meats each Friday night. Smoken’ on the Cedar has since upgraded to a larger trailer and hopes to continue for years to come. Their hours remain 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Fridays in the parking lot of Arnold Motor Supply in Vinton.