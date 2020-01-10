Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Snickerdoodles

These were a request from the boss, and on this matter, I better do as asked. These promise a classic, chewy texture.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

1 large egg, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Cream butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy; beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and cream of tartar; gradually beat into creamed mixture.

2. In a small bowl, mix cinnamon and remaining sugar. Shape dough into 1-in. balls; roll in cinnamon sugar. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets.

3. Bake until light brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

