Vinton Unlimited has selected it’s next Director in Melody Snow, a Vinton resident with laser focus on bringing attention and excitement to a town she loves.
“I’m thrilled to be the Director of Vinton Unlimited,” Snow said. “It’s a position I have looked at before. When the job became open, I told myself I at least needed to try and get my name in. I’m really excited to get started.”
Snow was born and raised in Vinton, graduating from Washington High School before moving away for many years. She returned to Vinton eight years ago to work as a Communication Coach for Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District before applying for the Director position with Vinton Unlimited.
“There was always something about Vinton that tugged at my heart,” Snow said. “I lived in Cedar Rapids for a number of years, so I’d bring my family and friends back here for little tours to show them how wonderful Vinton is. When an opportunity to work in Vinton came, I jumped on it and haven’t looked back.”
As Director of Vinton Unlimited, Snow feels her main duty is to be the biggest promoter of Vinton as possible. She hopes in her new capacity she can create campaigns to encourage visitors to shop downtown and lay down their roots for years to come. Snow will soon meet with the Vinton Unlimited board to discuss marketing ideas and how to make them reality.
“I want to continue on with what Melissa Schwan had done as Director before me,” Snow said. “She’s done great work and I’d like to see her work continue to be put into play. I do want to sit down with the board and explore new ways we can market Vinton. I want to see our downtown thrive because I feel that promotes the rest of the town. When someone drives into a community with a downtown that is dead, that just sets a tone.”
Snow has four adult children-Hannah, Shelby, Hunter and Tanner-and enjoys time with her significant other, Scott Harris. She is an avid writer and enjoys art. You can find her spending time at Pourville Art Studio downtown with her longtime friend, Dandeena Schadle.