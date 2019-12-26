Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.
Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.
For the third year in a row Vinton Newspapers office has worked with the community and has collected “Socks for Seniors.” This year, with the help of Santa, socks were distributed to VGH Nursing and Rehab, Windsor Manor and Vinton Lutheran Home.