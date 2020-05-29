Soda Pop Chops

Ingredients:
1 c root beer
1 c ketchup
1 Tbl brown sugar
2 tsps chili powder
2 tsps Worcestershire sauce
¼ tsp garlic powder
2 Tbls all-purpose flour
½ tsp pepper
¼ tsp salt
4 bone-in pork loin chops (7 oz each)
2 Tbls olive oil
Directions:
In a small bowl, combine the root beer, ketchup, brown sugar, chili powder, Worcestershire sauce and ¼ tsp garlic powder; set aside. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the flour, ½ tsp pepper and ¼ tsp salt. Add pork chops, one at a time, and shake to coat.
In a large skillet, cook chops in oil over medium heat until chops are lightly browned, 2-3 minutes on each side. Drain off any excess grease. Add root beer mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 6-8 minutes. Remove pork and keep warm. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Bring sauce to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half and serve with the pork chops. Baby red potatoes make a great side dish with these chops – either mashed with butter or just halved and boiled in the skins.