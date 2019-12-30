Dec. 27, 2019
MCGREGOR — Sofie Davis, 105, of McGregor, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Great River Care Center in McGregor.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in McGregor and one hour before services at the church on Friday.
Funeral Services: will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at First Lutheran Church (Swede Ridge), McGregor with Rev. Gary Hatcher as officiant. Interment will follow the service on Friday in the church cemetery.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor is helping the family with arrangements.