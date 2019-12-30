Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Dec. 27, 2019

MCGREGOR — Sofie Davis, 105, of McGregor, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Great River Care Center in McGregor.

Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in McGregor and one hour before services at the church on Friday.

Funeral Services: will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at First Lutheran Church (Swede Ridge), McGregor with Rev. Gary Hatcher as officiant. Interment will follow the service on Friday in the church cemetery.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor is helping the family with arrangements.

Tags