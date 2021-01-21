VINTON - For nearly a year, representatives from both the Vinton Shellsburg Community school district and the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU) have been meeting to develop a plan for the district to develop its own power.
"This has been a complicated journey," Kyle Koeppen, VS school superintendent told school board members Monday evening.
He shared with the board a letter from the VMEU with results of a study about consumer generated power.
“We have been waiting for this information to be able to create our request for proposals,” he told the board.
However, the news had its downside. “The allowable size of solar in the entire community is drastically smaller than what was anticipated,” Koeppen said. “Our goal was to created around 800 Kw and the max capacity of the city is now set at 1,000 kW.”
The goal of 800 kW generated would have been a little under half of the district’s consumption.
“This will now be a much smaller project than originally anticipated,” he added.
Koeppen also shared that through this whole process, he learned that three of the district’s buildings (Tilford, Middle School and High School) are among the top 10 users of power in the community.
Additionally, Koeppen said that the district had received a second letter from the VMEU regarding usage at Tilford.
“When we look at the three buildings, the Middle and High school are both classified as an industrial user because of the demand,” Koeppen said.
However, Tilford was had not been given that same classification.
Tom Richtsmeier, VMEU general manager, wrote in a letter to the district that “customers with a monthly demand over 10kW are classified as large general services or industrial.”
The monthly reading taken December 14, 2020 showed a peak demand of 114kW.
“From the last cost of service study completed in 2016, Tilford ranked number 7 out of 12 for the largest annual consumption of electrical power (kWH),” Richtsmeier wrote in the letter. “All of these accounts were industrial except for Tilford. I will have Melissa Schwan (Vinton city clerk) go ahead and make the change in the billing software.”
Richtsmeier said he was unsure if he could find any documentation that would explain the reason for the incorrect electric service rates.
Looking ahead to the future, Koeppen said if things changed within the city’s policies that it may be beneficial to look at solar again. “If we could get to a point where we could save $30,000 a year by having solar that could be promising,” he said.
“I would like to thank the VMEU members for the time they have spent working with the district and getting answers to our questions,” he added.
In other business:
-From the latest stimulus funds awarded, the Vinton Shellsburg school district received $744,056. “These funds were allocated by Title II allocations,” Koeppen stated.
“The allowable uses for the funds have been expanded from the previous CARES act.”
Projects such as air handling in the buildings, software, or providing hot spots or wifi to students are items that funds could be used for.
“The administrative team will be meeting soon to start discussing usage of the funds beyond covering the day to day cost associated with COVID,”he added.
The district has until September 2023 to spend the funds. “So we don’t have to be in a rush to use them” for fear of losing them Koeppen told those present at the meeting.
-Benton County Health had been in contact with the district about providing the COVID vaccine to staff members.
“The district has 280 employees and 152 individuals signed up for the vaccine,” Koeppen said.
All health officials working in the district have already received the vaccine, and this is open to all other employees.
A date for when the vaccinations will take place has not yet been sent, but Public Health officials anticipate that it will be early February.
In related news, Koeppen shared positive news with the board.
“Our attendance rate is up from the years past,” he said. It could be because everyone is more aware of what is going on around them, “or the increase practices of cleaning going on that is keeping everyone healthy.”
As of Monday’s meeting, the highest absentee in the past six weeks was December 1 and 2 he stated.
“Benton County is the 4th lowest of all 99 Iowa counties when looking at the COVID numbers,” he said.