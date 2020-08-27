After years of countless meetings, checking off requirements and planning for the largest development project in Vinton history, the former Iowa Braille & Sight Saving School (IBSSS) property was officially transferred from the State of Iowa to the City of Vinton on Thursday with a ceremony in front of the steps to the Old Main building.
“People believed it could never be done,” Vinton Mayor Bud Maynard said. “Today represents the culmination of the hard work of a group of individuals who never once said it couldn’t be done. Well, challenge accepted.”
Representing the City of Vinton, Maynard presented a check of $1 to Josh Nash, Director of Facilities for the Iowa Board of Regents representing the State of Iowa, for the purchase of the 48 acre property. Vinton will retain 14 acres of the property for the eight acres that is Kiwanis Park, four acres for a proposed Emergency Service facility and two acres for future city projects.
“Our community has proven over and over that is impossible,” Maynard said. “It just takes the right attitude and lots of hard work. Standing under the shadows of a building created on the premise of vision of sight, it’s fitting we are able to celebrate a new beginning and future for this historical structure.”
IBSSS closed its doors to students in the fall of 2011 and has served as a home for AmeriCorps under the stewardship of the Iowa Board of Regents, yet most of its campus has sat empty. Staff members continue to travel around the state assisting students and school districts. The City of Vinton will sell the remaining 34 acres to Hobart Historical Restoration (HHR) to restore several properties for private/commercial use of the coming years.
The ceremony was attended by representatives from involved organizations, including BJ Hobart for Hobart Historical Restoration, Deb Durham from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Rob Levis from AmeriCorps and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst.
“I am so proud and grateful to be involved with this project,” BJ Hobart said. “Several state programs make projects like this possible. We are grateful to have Senator Ernst for her support on programs that are important to projects like these.”
In a brief address, Ernst noted Iowans as “savvy, resourceful” and the progress on the sale of the IBSSS property amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recent derecho was one example of that resourcefulness.
“We want to thrive as rural Iowa,” Ernst said. “We are finding ways to pull together to meet challenges such as rural housing. The transfer of this campus is a great example of the types of collaboration we see in rural communities. It’s thinking outside the norm and again challenging people to do better. This is a tremendous opportunity for Vinton to address those challenges, such as providing a new location of utilities/emergency services, the supply of housing.”
Due to involvement of local, state and federal government on the property, a “roadmap” for a project was made “unusual”. The Iowa Legislature previously created a separate funding stream for vacant state buildings. The City of Vinton is the first city to receive such funding under this new arrangement. An estimated $40 million cost will make it the largest project by the City of Vinton in its history. The City will provide tax abatement and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) on new construction. Once these incentive periods expire, property taxes will be generated. Property taxes are not expected to increase to support the project.
Hobart stated that work on the 34 acres of property will take place in phases, beginning with remediation abatement to remove asbestos and lead-based paint in the older buildings. HHR will then transform the barn on campus into an event center and then create a brew pub out of the former campus hospital.
“These can immediately serve the community as a whole,” Hobart said. “From there, we will look at new housing and then address the green space on campus. That is still in the works, but we know we want to have residencies that are friendly to a lot of different people from seniors to young families.”
HHR will act as landlords for AmeriCorps through 2029 while they provide exterior work to several buildings. The company will take ownership of the swimming pool and recreation center and will continue to partner with the local and high school swim teams to host meets.