Celebration Park will again host live music and good times as Vinton Unlimited presents “Sounds From the Cedar” on August 14, featuring Five Second Rule and the return of Standing Hampton to Vinton.
“We did Celebration Saturday in 2019 and had Standing Hampton playing that year,” Vinton Unlimited Director Melody Snow said. “It went over really well and the plan was to host another one in 2020. COVID hit and we postponed. We’re back and simply renaming it Sounds From the Cedar.”
Sounds From the Cedar will feature both rock bands, with Five Second Rule being local and Standing Hampton coming from Des Moines. The Lions Club and the Benton County Cattlemen’s Associations will serve up food and a beer tent will be set up at the park.
“People have been wanting to see this concert come back,” Snow said. “ we’ve had a year of lockdown and are ready to get out doing things. This is a great opportunity for the community to enjoy music, food and drinks right here in Vinton.”
Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and the music will start at 5:00 p.m. $15 will get you in. Check out Vinton Unlimited on Facebook for more details.