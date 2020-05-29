Sour Cream Peach Kuchen

This peach kuchen (kuh’-chn) is a beautiful and delicious dessert. But then, do you know of any dessert of German heritage that is not delicious?

Ingredients:

3 c all-purpose flour

1¼ cups sugar, divided

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 c cold butter, cubed

2 cans (29 oz each) sliced peaches, drained or 13 small peaches, peeled and sliced

1 tsp ground cinnamon

TOPPING:

4 large egg yolks

2 c sour cream

2-3 Tbls sugar

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the flour, 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder and salt; cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press onto the bottom and 1 in. up the sides of a greased 13x9 baking dish.

Arrange peaches over crust. Combine cinnamon and remaining sugar; sprinkle over peaches. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine egg yolks and sour cream. Spread evenly over peaches. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over top.

Bake 30-35 minutes longer or until set. Serve warm or cold. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.

