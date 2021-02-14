VINTON - The Vinton Parks and Rec Department (VPRD) project formerly known as the 'South Trail' has a new name following Thursday evening's Vinton city council meeting.
"It the recommendation of the department's executive staff and our board that the trail be named the Nathan Hesson Memorial Trail," Matt Boggess, VPRD Director, explained to council members. He added that the VPRD board had voted on the matter during the monthly board meeting Thursday morning.
"Nathan was very supportive of the walking trails we have in the community," Boggess said. "This trail is near his home and I'm sure his wife and family will be using the trail in the future."
The walking trail runs along the boundaries of the Anderson Creek housing development south of the Vinton Shellsburg High School in the community.
"Ashley (Hesson) was one of the original members of the Vinton Off Road Cyclists (VORC) group," Boggess stated. "With his heart condition, Nathan may not have always been out on the trails but he was definitely a supporter of them." Boggess told the council that he had spoken to Ashley Hesson about naming the trail in honor of her husband.
"That sounds like a great deal to me," Brian Parr, council member, said during the meeting.
Fellow council member Nate Edwards echoed that sentiment, "I think that is an awesome idea."
The motion was approved by full council that moving forward the trail be known as the Nathan Hesson Memorial Trail.
Following the adoption, Edwards asked "isn't that trail right for a 5K,?" Boggess confirmed that yes that this portion of the city's trail system was 5K in length.
In other business:
-Council members approve several appointments of residents to local boards/commissions with in the community. “I believe that we have just about all our boards filled,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, stated during the meeting.
Appointments included the following:
*Kordereau Sellers, Tanner Davis and Bryant Davis all to the Board of Adjustments & Appeal with terms ending December 31, 2025;
*Nancy Scott, Don Weideman, John Scherbring, Cory Elwick and Darran Sellers to the Planning & Zoning Commission with a term ending December 31, 2025;
*Shelley Mossman to the Airport Commission for a term ending December 31, 2026.
*Tami Stark to Vinton Community Foundation for a term ending December 31, 2025. Stark was also appointed to the Hotel Tax Revenue Committee with Vinton Unlimited.
-A first reading of an ordinance change was approved for increasing the cost of parking violations.
Ted Paxton, Vinton Police Chief, had raised the topic during a council meeting in January asking to increasing the fine by $5 to a $20 fine for each occurrence.
Before the new cost increase becomes effective, the council will need to approve two additional readings of the ordinance before the city code will be amended.
The change will affect all parking regulations, including no parking areas, facing the wrong way, blocking a sidewalk, driveway or alley, as well as snow removal violations.