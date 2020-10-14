Southwestern Turkey Meatloaf

Cook time: 40 Min Prep time: 15 Min Serves: 5
This is a great alternative to the beef meatloaf, with less fat and plenty of protein.
Ingredients:
1¼ lb. lean ground turkey
2 eggs
½ c salsa, mild
¼ c chopped red bell pepper
¼ c chopped yellow pepper
½ c chopped onions
½ c Italian or plain breadcrumbs
1 tsp lemon pepper
½ tsp salt
cumin and oregano, optional
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°
2. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients.
3. Press mixture into a sprayed loaf pan.
4. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until cooked through.