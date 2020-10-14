Southwestern Turkey Meatloaf

Cook time: 40 Min Prep time: 15 Min Serves: 5

This is a great alternative to the beef meatloaf, with less fat and plenty of protein.

Ingredients:

1¼ lb. lean ground turkey

2 eggs

½ c salsa, mild

¼ c chopped red bell pepper

¼ c chopped yellow pepper

½ c chopped onions

½ c Italian or plain breadcrumbs

1 tsp lemon pepper

½ tsp salt

cumin and oregano, optional

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°

2. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients.

3. Press mixture into a sprayed loaf pan.

4. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until cooked through.

