Ahhh … Valentine’s Day! Everyone is nicer on Feb. 14, whether you’re hoping to be treated with something special or planning on treating that special someone to breakfast, dinner or dessert. Some may be treated to diamonds or other precious stones, but this page is about recipes, so the only sparkles will be in the eyes of those eating these yummy selections.
The breakfast recipe is a really great way to dress up a plain box (or 2) of corn bread mix. Since it cooks and serves in a skillet, it will stay warm on the table during the meal.
The casserole is an especially delicious comfort that is like a warm hug for your tummy. If you don’t want to fuss with making the Alfredo sauce, there are some great options in the spaghetti sauce section at the grocery store. Simply use a large jar of Alfredo with the bacon, noodles, vegetables and add the nutmeg and garlic powder seasonings, along with extra cheese if you wish.
I had to bring in two desserts today, just because it’s Valentine’s Day and I couldn’t decide. The decadent chocolate cake is from scratch, but is easy to put together and oh, so worth it, with the warm frosting poured over the hot cake. The cookies ‘n cream brownies are easy, also, using refrigerated brownie dough and a smaller pan, so you don’t have a huge amount of sweet treats sitting around to tempt you all weekend. Well … that sounds good in theory, anyway!
Bacon Apple
Breakfast
Cook time: 30 Min. Prep time: 20 Min. Serves: 6
Ingredients:
2 box jiffy corn bread
4 eggs
1 1/2 c milk
1/4 c butter
3 Tbsp maple syrup
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 lb bacon
2 small apples grated or finely diced
1/2 c grated cheddar cheese
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Fry the bacon to a crisp, pat the grease from the bacon with paper towels, and crumble the bacon.
2. In a large bowl, stir together the cornbread mix, cinnamon and salt.
3. In a medium bowl, scramble the eggs then stir in the milk, melted butter and maple syrup plus the bacon and apples.
4. Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients. Mix until well combined.
5. Bake in a ten-inch, non-stick skillet for 20 minutes or until all but the center of the cornbread is set. You can also use a pie pan but spray with a butter spray. Remove the cornbread from the oven and immediately sprinkle the cheese over the cornbread to melt. Serve hot with butter and maple syrup.
6. Don’t let the skillet overcook as it will dry out. When you take this out the middle will not be done but will continue to cook.