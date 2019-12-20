I don’t recall exactly when our family went from the big Christmas Day dinner to the more casual Christmas Eve supper, but everyone seems to be happy with the tradition. Perhaps it started when we grew up and started families of our own. There were more extended family traditions to embrace, so we had to divide holidays between parents and in-laws.
Whatever the reason for the switch, it has evolved into a wonderful family gathering of food and fun, and that is really what holiday celebrations are all about.
I love the Christmas Eve supper with Mom’s goulash, some side dishes, and sweet treats. This year there is a request for my chicken and stuffing casserole as an alternative to the goulash, so we will have both, along with a dreamsicle salad, snicker salad, shrimp salad, steamed broccoli and cauliflower (gotta have a veggie), and a couple of desserts (one must be chocolate).
I’m looking forward to a houseful and perhaps some will choose to stay overnight. In that event, Christmas morning breakfast will likely be from this selection of recipes.
Here’s hoping your holiday is merry and bright!
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
Prep Time: 10 mins. Cook Time: 1 hour Serves: 8
This casserole can be prepped the night before and refrigerated, adding the frozen tater tots to the top just before baking. Chopped onion and green pepper can be cooked in with the sausage, too, if your family likes those flavors.
Ingredients:
1 pound breakfast sausage
6 slices bacon chopped
2 cups shredded cheddar
8 large eggs
1/2 cup milk
4 ounces diced green chiles
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cracked pepper
16 ounces frozen tater tots
1 tablespoon chopped chives
DIRECtions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick spray.
Add the sausage to a skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring often to break up the sausage, until the sausage is cooked through. Drain the grease and spread the sausage in a single layer in the prepared pan.
Add the bacon to the skillet and cook until crisp, stirring often. Remove with a slotted spoon and sprinkle over the sausage.
Sprinkle the cheese over the top.
Add the eggs, chilies, salt, and pepper to a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Pour over the casserole.
Arrange the tater tots in a single layer over the egg mixture.
Bake for 45 minutes or until eggs are set.
Sprinkle with chives before serving.