With Father’s Day coming up Sunday, I stopped to reflect about the men that have been influential in my life from my grandfathers to my stepdad to my late husband. All of them hold special memories for me, like my Grandpa Ash trying to teach me division one Saturday at his kitchen table while I was nearly in tears trying to figure it out. After Grandma gave him a look, he decided we needed some fresh air.
It was wintertime in central Minnesota and that always means plenty of snow. We pulled our old-fashioned wooden sleds with steel runners up the road from their house to a driveway where we could access one of the hills that bordered the alfalfa field adjoining their small acreage. My grandpa was in his 60’s by then and I was always in awe of the many things he could do “for his age,” from ice skating to hitting a baseball to gardening to deciphering telegraph messages at his job with the railroad.
That day I learned another one of his many skills; he could belly-flop on a sled and ride it all the way down Granite Hill, almost to the fence line of his property. My sister Robbie and I sledded all afternoon with Grandpa ‘til our cheeks were stung red and our mittens soaked from the snow.
When it was time to go in, we were greeted at the kitchen door by the delicious smell of roast beef with potatoes and carrots for supper. When I think back, I’m sure a roast beef supper was a favorite of all the men in my life, but Grandpa Ash was the only sledding superstar.
I hope all of you who have a special guy in your life, treat him to a favorite meal, drive in the country, or let him control the remote on Sunday.
To get the most flavorful pot roast, I brown it first in my large cast iron skillet and then transfer it to an oval roaster to bake in the oven. You can also use a Dutch oven pot for the browning and baking. I don’t add the vegetables right away or they will be too soggy when the roast is done.
Tender Pot Roast with Potatoes and Carrots
Servings: 6
Prep Time 15 minutes
Cook Time 3 hours 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 (3 lb) boneless chuck roast
2 Tbsp olive oil
Salt and black pepper
1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped
½ tsp garlic powder
1 Tbsp beef bouillon granules
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 ½ cups of water
2 or 3 bay leaves
2 lbs small potatoes, scrubbed
6 medium carrots, scrubbed and cut into 2-inch pieces
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Heat olive oil in a heavy skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Season roast all over with salt and pepper, then add roast to pan and brown on all sides, about 2 minutes per side.
Transfer roast to cutting board (or plate), add onions to pan and sauté until they begin to brown, about 4 — 5 minutes.
Return roast to pan, cut a couple of slits in the roast randomly and insert the bay leaves. Then sprinkle the bouillon granules over the roast, followed by the Worcestershire sauce and water. Bring to a simmer, then cover the pot with lid and transfer to the oven and cook 2 hours.
Remove from the oven, add carrots and potatoes to pot and season with salt and pepper. If liquid has cooked down, add a little more water. Cover the pot and return it to the oven, and cook 1 — 1 1/2 hours longer until roast and veggies are tender.
Remove roast and shred or cut into large pieces, while removing fat, then return to the pot. Remove bay leaves and serve warm.