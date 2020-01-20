VINTON — Special election.
That was the decision made by the Vinton city council last Thursday evening during a special meeting. The election, scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, will be held to fill the vacancy for the city’s 2nd ward.
The ward vacancy happened after Ron Elwick decided to not run for re-election after having served the ward for over 30 years.
For more than 30 years Ron Elwick represented the ward on the Vinton council. Prior to last November’s election, there were no nomination papers taken out for the seat. In December, Vinton council members worked to fill the vacancy by appointment.
It wasn’t until after the new year started, that Robert Fischer, Vinton city attorney, explained that the appointment made prior to the new year was invalid, “because the seat was not yet vacant” he told council members at a meeting Thursday, January 9.
Council members were given the choice of making another appointment to fill the seat or hold a special election. Fischer explained that while the council could make an appointment, Vinton citizens could call for a special election 14 days after the appointment.
“Nomination papers can be picked up at the Benton County Auditor’s office,” Cindy Michael, Vinton city clerk, said Friday.
Only resident living in the ward are able to take out the nomination papers. Also, she explained, that only residents living in the ward are eligible to sign those nomination papers.
Nomination papers must be returned to the Auditor’s office by the end of day Friday, February 7.
Michael explained that the election polling place will be at the Vinton Skate Center. Polls will be open at 7 a.m. and will be open for residents until 8 p.m.
In other business:
Council members met in committee last week to review a resolution passed by Vinton council members in 1984.
The resolution outlines the conduct of business for the council meeting. The major point under discussion dung the meeting was the way an abstention vote would be recorded.
As passed, the ordinance stated that an “abstention vote shall be counted as a vote in favor of the motion.”
Fischer pointed out the classification of the vote during a council meeting last year. Prior to Fischer’s finding, council members thought an abstention vote was a blank vote.
Fischer’s research found that not to be true. “For many cities, the abstention vote is a blank vote,” Fischer explained. He added that during his research he found some cities classified the vote as a ‘no’ vote, while, like Vinton, others classified it as ‘yes’ vote.
During the meeting, council members decided to change the ordinance so that the abstention vote going forward would be a blank vote. The blank vote would not be classified as either a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote.
While members discussed changing the ordinance, that change will happen overnight. Fischer explained that a new ordinance would need to be voted on at multiple meetings before taking effect.