VINTON — With a special election to fill Vinton’s 2nd Ward just a month away the pool of candidates is zero.
Last Friday Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor, reported that her office had not yet received any nomination papers for the seat.
Papers can be picked up at the auditor’s office in the Benton County Courthouse.
Rippel reminds local residents that only individuals living in the 2nd Ward can take out and return papers for the special election. Likewise, the papers must be signed by individuals who also live in the 2nd Ward.
“Nomination papers require 25 signatures,” Rippel added.
The deadline for returning nomination papers is Friday, February 7, by the end of the business day. Papers must be returned to the Auditor’s office.
The special election for Ward 2 will be held Tuesday, March 3, with the poll opening at 7 a.m. Voters will go the Vinton Skate and Activity Center will act as the polling place for this election.
For over 30 years Vinton’s 2nd ward was represented by Ron Elwick.
Last fall Elwick decided it was time to retire from council and the seat was listed on the November ballot.
At that time no nomination papers were returned for the seat. After the election, the winner of the write-in vote declined to serve as the representative for the 2nd Ward.
The council was then given the task to fill the position by either appointment or special election.
However “there were a lot of things going on and a lot of confusion,” Robert Fischer, Vinton city attorney, explained to council members during a meeting in January.
Wishing to begin the new year with a full council, actions were taken during November and December to fill the seat.
“We undertook a vote to fill a seat which was premature,” Fischer told the board in January.
Because the action was taken during the month of December, when Elwick was still serving as council person, the decision by the council to make an appointment to fill the spot was null and void.
The next step was to make the decision whether to try another appointment or hold a special election.
Fischer explained that although the council could decide to make an appointment for tthe seat. By law, residents are given a 14 day period to file a petition calling for a special election.
Council member made the decision to hold a special election. Cost of the election will be $3,000.