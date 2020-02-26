BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Independence and Starmont school districts are holding special elections on Tuesday, March 3, in regard to the Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS), which outlines how school districts may use Secure an Advanced Vision of Education (SAVE) funds.
Polling places and times for this election are as follows:
- All Independence Community School District voters will vote at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence.
- All Starmont Community School District voters who reside in Buchanan County will vote at the Aurora Legion Hall, 302 Warren Street, Aurora.
- All polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Absentee ballots may be cast in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at the courthouse, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence, during the regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Monday, March 2, the day before the election, the auditor’s office will be open until 5 p.m.
Starmont Ballot
To learn more about the Starmont Community School District RPS ballot, go to https://www.starmont.k12.ia.us/files/revenue_purpose_statement_92823.pdf.
Independence Ballot
The Independence Board of Education is calling for an election on March 3 to ask the community to consider the approval of an updated Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS), which outlines how the district may use Secure an Advanced Vision of Education (SAVE) funds. More commonly referred to as the penny sales tax, SAVE funds are utilized by districts to specifically support school infrastructure and technology needs. If voters approve the RPS in March, the ICSD will continue to spend SAVE funds as Iowa law allows for the duration of the penny sales tax.
Independence Superintendent Russell Reiter reminds voters that approving the RPS will not raise taxes.
“Approving the Revenue Purpose Statement will allow the district to access future SAVE funds, but it will not change the current sales tax rate,” said Reiter. “The penny sales tax that funds SAVE will be collected across the state regardless of whether or not this measure is approved. This vote is in regard to how the district utilizes these funds.”
FAQs: Independence RPS
The following information came from the Independence Community School District (ICSD) website.
What is an RPS?
An RPS is a ballot measure that describes how school districts can spend penny sales tax (SAVE) funds that the State of Iowa has dedicated to public schools.
Why is it important now?
Independence’s RPS expires in 2031. The district is seeking voter approval of a new RPS that would extend for the duration of the penny sales tax (SAVE), which is allowed by Iowa law through the year 2050.
Will it raise my taxes?
No. Approving the RPS will allow the district to access future SAVE funds, but it will not change the current sales tax rate. The penny sales tax that funds SAVE will be collected across the state, regardless of whether or not this measure is approved. This vote is in regard to how the district utilizes these funds.
What have SAVE funds been used for in the district?
The SAVE revenue has funded many key infrastructure and technology projects in the district, including:
- Construction of the Independence Junior/Senior High School, in conjunction with general obligation bonds
- Renovations and additions at West Elementary
- Technology infrastructure improvements, as well as student and staff technology devices
- Buses and other transportation needs
- Roof repairs to school facilities
What does the new RPS say?
Money received by the ICSD from the SAVE fund may be spent for any one or more of the following purposes:
- To provide funds to acquire or install information technology infrastructure (including improving buildings or sites for the purpose of accessing broadband digital telecommunications) and school safety and security infrastructure.
- To provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings; to build and furnish addition(s) to school buildings in the district; to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, and improve the school buildings in the district; to purchase and improve grounds; for demolition work; and to furnish and equip district facilities.
- To provide funds for the purchase, lease, or lease-purchase of buildings, equipment (including transportation and recreation equipment), or technology and to repair transportation equipment for transporting students as authorized by law, to implement energy conservation measures, sharing or rental of facilities including a joint infrastructure project for the purposes of offering classes under a district-to-community college as authorized in Iowa Code Section 423F.3(3)©, procuring or acquisition of libraries, or opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings.
- To provide funds to purchase land as part of startup costs for a new student construction program or if the sale of the previous student construction was insufficient to purchase land, and to purchase construction materials and supplies for a student-constructed building or shed intended to be retained by and used by the district.
- To provide funds to make payments to a municipality or other entity as required under Iowa Code Section 403.19(2).
- To provide funds for demolition, cleanup, and other costs if such costs are necessitated by, and incurred within two years of, a disaster.
- To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds; provide for supervision and instruction for recreational activities; or for community education purposes.
- To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for school infrastructure purposes, energy improvement loans, loan agreements authorized by Iowa Code Section 297.36, sales, service, and use tax revenue bonds issued under Iowa Code Section 423E.5 or Iowa Code Section 423F.4.
- To provide funds for property tax relief.
- To provide funds for other authorized expenditures and purposes as now or hereafter permitted by law and designated by the Independence Community School District.
How many votes are required to pass the RPS?
A simple majority (50% + 1) is needed for the RPS to pass.
What if the RPS is not approved?
If the new RPS is not approved, the district will need to spend SAVE funds in a manner previously allowed under the original RPS. A special ballot can be brought back to voters not less than six months after the previous election.
Learn More
If you have a question about the Revenue Purpose Statement or vote on March 3, 2020, please contact the Independence Administration Office at 319-334-7400.