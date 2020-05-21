VINTON - When life hands you lemons, you make lemonade.
Last fall when the Dripps family, Rick and Kim, Corey and Suzanne, decided to become the race promoters at the Benton County Speedway they had no idea that a pandemic would delay the opening of the race season this spring.
Now nearly a month after the race season was scheduled to begin, the Dripps are making arrangements for cars to take the first laps of the season Sunday, May 24.
However because of restrictions around social gatherings, the grandstands will be closed during the inaugural event. But the foursome isn't letting that stop them from moving forward.
Using technology, area race fans have two different options to enjoy the races.
A portable 'drive in theater' will be set up in front of the grandstand entrance at the Benton County Fairgrounds. "The race will be live on a jumbo screen thanks to Shadoe Vogt at Cedar River Billboard," Rick Dripps said. Using a FM transmitter, race fans will be able to tune their car radio and listen to the announcer calling the race.
Gate fees will be assessed either by the car or per person and season pass holders will be individually honored.
"Cars must park six feet apart," Dripps explained. "But people can bring lawn chairs and will be allowed to sit in front of their vehicles. We ask that they keep the six feet social distancing." The main fairground gate will open at 2 p.m. for the drive in theatre and racing will begin after the hot laps which start at 4:30 p.m.
Understanding that some people may not be comfortable with being in a crowd during the current environment, the Dripps are working with imca.tv, and will also be offering a pay-for-view option to enjoy the race from the living room.
The televised event will begin at 5 p.m. central time Sunday.
The pay per view option will not be a one time event.
“We had already decided a couple of weeks ago to offer Pay-Per-View for every race we have in 2020. This will include all Sunday weekly shows,” Dripps explained. “With some people not wanting to deal with the Covid-19 issues, we felt it was something we needed to do. This will not include practices.
"We are also set up to film and many of these races will be a part of The Dirt Knights TV show in 2021.”
The start of the race season delayed, there was dirt work completed to make the race track different than what drivers have been accustomed to past few years.
“We decided to take the time to re-do the race track. We had planned on doing this in the fall, after the 2020 season was over to have it ready for Spring 2021,” Corey Dripps shared.
There was over 1700 cubic yards of dirt placed on the track. To give an idea of the amount of that dirt, that would equal over 120 dump truck loads.
“Turns 1 & 2 and 3 & 4 now have an additional 3’ of banking. The front and back stretches both have an additional 2’ of banking. The drainage around the track has also been redone,” Corey explained.
“We’ve spent a lot of time every day rolling it in and was lucky that we got some rain when we needed it to help
“This is going to be one fast, high banked race track. Jumping the cushion now, will make for a “wild” ride,” he added.
While all the work was something that had been planned down the road, the Dripps felt having it completed now will be something that race fans will see and enjoy.
"We so appreciate all the help of our sponsors," Rick said. "With their help we have been able to get this ready for race fans in a time of uncertainty."