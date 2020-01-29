Speedy had suffered a major head injury and has made great improvement. He now is getting around, using his litter box, eating and drinking on his own and cleaning himself. Unfortunately due to the amount of swelling in his brain he did loose his vision but, this time he can at least see shadows which is a huge improvement.
Speedy is up to date on shots, neutered and immunodeficiency and feline leukemia negative.
Please feel free to stop in and see Speedy.
If you are interested in adopting him please fill out an application, Speedy will need a special home with lots of love.
