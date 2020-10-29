Spider Web Cheese Sticks

Ingredients
1 can (8 oz) refrigerated garlic with herbs breadsticks (8 breadsticks)
1 egg
1 tablespoon water
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (2 oz)
Pizza sauce or marinara sauce, heated, and garnished with chopped fresh basil leaves or flat-leaf parsley
Steps
Heat oven to 350°F. Spray a large cookie sheet with cooking spray. Separate dough into 8 pieces; roll each piece into 12 to 14-inch rope. On the cookie sheet, place 4 dough ropes overlapping to look like an asterisk; with the remaining 4 dough ropes, make concentric circles to create spiderweb.
In a small bowl, beat egg and water; brush over dough. Sprinkle with cheese.
Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheet. Serve warm with sauce for dipping.