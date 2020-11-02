VINTON - With fall arriving and the strange weather patterns in 2020 Matt Boggess, director of the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department (VPRD) met with Vinton council members last week and asked for a project extension at the Kiwanis Park splash pad.
"This is solely me asking," Boggess told council members during a special council member Thursday evening. Boggess asked that the city consider pushing the completion date of the splash pad from the end of November to April 2021. "I want to make sure that we are doing this right and not rushing it to meet the deadline."
Boggess reminded the council that the splash pad was delayed while a new vault was poured. "The original vault allowed only 18 inches of work space, in case someone needed to get inside to make repairs," Boggess said. A second delay occurred in August when the derecho hit, making it difficult to get any work done.
"Our contractor came to me with a concern about the weather conditions," Boggess told the council. "With the cold temperatures we experienced in October, I want to make sure that we doing this right.
"We've waited a long time for this and many people in the community have donated to make this a reality. Boomerang (the general contractor for the project) is still working to meet that November deadline," he added.
Weather conditions are being predicted to warmer than normal November temperatures "so they are working to get this completed." If the council agreed to move the completion deadline to next year "this will have a $0 impact on the project," Boggess stated. "An April deadline would not affect the opening of the splash pad.”
In discussing Boggess' request, council members decided to table the issue until the first November council meeting.
Ron Hessenius, council member, pointed out that forecasters are expecting temperatures to get into the 50s in the next couple of weeks. "Let's see what can get done in that time before we decide to push back that completion date."
In other business:
-During a committee meeting prior to Thursday's I meeting, council members reviewed applications for the city's building inspector.
"I'm surprised that we only got three applications," Andrew Elwick, council member, said during the meeting. Hessenius shared that he felt the position only being 29 hours a week may have been the reason for the lower number of applicants.
"I spoke to someone who was interested, Nate Edwards, council member, told the group "but he would need full time hours in order to be able to make it work."
Hessenius stated that a few years ago when the position was discussed, the council had talked about entering an 28E sharing arrangement with a neighboring community so the salary would be split.
"Center Point was interested at the time," Tami Stark, council member stated. City representatives also spoke with Independence at that time to see if there was any interest in sharing. Chris Ward, city administrator, was directed to reach out to neighboring cities to see if there any interest in entering a sharing agreement.
Edwards expressed a concern about entering a sharing agreement and not having an inspector in town when needed. “That can cause some delays in a project. Could we find something so that being building inspector was the main duty, and when that person wasn’t busy could help out in another department?” he asked.
The idea of having the building inspector also take on duties for code enforcement was also discussed again as a possible option to make the position full time.
“We need to get this decided and move forward,” council member Tami Stark stated. “There is going on and we need to make sure that we have someone to complete inspections.”
With questions still surrounding the idea of how to fill the position, it was decided for the matter to go back to the council’s public safety committee for further discussion.
Mayor Bud Maynard stated that the three applications received will be maintained and those individuals will be advised of the further action. “When the council decides what they want to do, we will have this three individuals plus any others to consider.”