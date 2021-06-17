Spoil dad with great food for Father’s Day

It’s time to spoil dad, grandpa, favorite uncle or brother. Father’s Day is for all those guys that have taken on the responsibilities of raising or helping to influence kids.
If the man of your house is a grill master, this is a great opportunity for you to make some delicious side dishes to go with whatever he grills this weekend. If you don’t have a grill, well, there’s a recipe here for that, too. Some great snacks might be appropriate if you’re going to have a game day with dad, either playing checkers, dominoes, cards, or watching a game on tv. Snacks are always a hit.
The late man of the house used to like to charcoal grill, but what he really liked was watching the fire when he poured more fluid on it. Sometimes the hamburgers had a bit of lighter fluid taste!
If you’re going on a hike or biking with dad Sunday morning, you might want to have a good breakfast to start the day. The following biscuits and gravy bake is delicious and feeds several.
Whatever you decide to do on Father’s Day, your favorite guy will love the attention, because, even though men tend to be the strong, silent type, they are just big softies at heart.
Bubble-Up Biscuits
and Gravy Bake
Ingredients:
12 eggs, beaten
¼ tsp black pepper
2 tbl butter
1 lb. bulk sausage
1 pkg (2.64 oz) original country gravy mix
1 can (16.3 oz) refrigerated large buttermilk biscuits (8 count)
¼ c sliced green onions (4 medium) — optional
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. In medium bowl, beat eggs and pepper with whisk until well blended.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add eggs; cook, stirring occasionally, until eggs are firm but still moist. Remove from pan and cover to keep warm.
In same skillet, cook sausage over medium-high heat 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned and thoroughly cooked. Drain.
Meanwhile, make gravy mix as directed on package. Stir gravy into sausage. Pour half of the sausage mixture into baking dish. Top with half of the cooked eggs; repeat layers.
Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Cut each biscuit into quarters. Place biscuit pieces on eggs.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until thoroughly heated and biscuits are golden brown. Sprinkle with onions.