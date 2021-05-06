ARLINGTON — Starmont Class of 2021 member Amanda Becker is looking forward to serving the world.
“I would like to join the Peace Corps and travel the world teaching children and families about sustainable agriculture,” she said. “After the Peace Corps, I would like to either stay in the Midwest or move out West and teach in a small school. I would also like to coach.
“I plan to pursue an agriculture education major with a minor in business at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville. I want to be able to instill my passion and excitement for learning and agriculture with others.”
Amanda is the daughter of Janet and Mathew Becker and sister of Brandon and Marissa.
In high school, she has been active in softball, cross country, basketball, track and field, FFA, band, choir, mentoring, speech, student council, DECA, plays and musicals, robotics, Student Leadership, National Honor Society and Spirit Squad.
Outside of school she has been active in community band, Girl Scouts, Youth Group, service trips and as a Sunday School teacher and a youth coach.