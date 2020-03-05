We are grateful now as the days grow longer with the approach of Spring and Daylight Savings Time. Running alongside with this lengthening of days is the season of Lent within the Christian tradition, the forty days prior to Easter. Within these forty days of Lent, two central themes express two significant realities of life, death and resurrection. Dying and rising run through the whole of our earthly days. Even as children we suffer the loss of goldfish and other pets, friends move away. Loss, illness, setbacks and failure leave their mark upon us. These “little deaths,” are signs along the way that all things come to an end. Even empires fall over time. We might say that our living is preparing us for our dying. This is a primary reason the cross is the key symbol of the Christian faith. The cross defines much of our existence.
And yet, and this is the remarkable and surprising, “and yet.” When all appears lost, resurrection happens. Thankfully we have avoided blizzards and ice box temperatures this year, but we all remember last winter. Fortunately, winter gives way to the sun and warm southern breezes. Our Iowa landscape turns from brown and white to light green and deeper blues. Birds in flight and with song, announce the re-birth and the planting of corn, beans and gardens. Lent transitions from the cross of Good Friday to Easter resurrection.
Every year we are surprised with new life, inspiring us to rise up with hope. Life is stronger than death. Heaven breaks into this earth, this time, place and season. Even now we join in partnership with God to preserve and protect this amazing planet so that each new year has a chance to rise up boldly, overcoming the powers that would wrest life from us. Even now, especially in times of shadow, darkness and sorrow, even as we journey through Lent, with Easter eyes we catch a glimpse of new possibilities and the Bright Morning Star still to come. Seasons change. Now is the time for Lent, a necessary season. On the horizon is Easter. We give thanks!