Spring Salad

Serves: 4
Ingredients
SALAD INGREDIENTS:
4 c spring mix greens, washed and rinsed
1 can mandarin oranges, drained
6 medium strawberries, washed and sliced
1/3 c crumbled Feta cheese
1/4 c chopped pecans
RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE
6 tsp raspberry preserves
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
juice of 1/2 lemon
Directions:
1. Raspberry vinaigrette: Blend all ingredients together well with a small whisk. Drizzle over salad just before serving.
2. Wash and dry the greens well, then just before serving, fill each individual salad bowl with the greens.
3. Divide the oranges, strawberries, feta cheese and chopped pecans onto each bowl.
4. Lightly drizzle with the vinaigrette just before serving, and put the rest of it on the table in case anyone wants more with their salad.