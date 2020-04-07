As Iowa schools will continue to be closed through April 30, so will Iowa’s high school sports and activities as part of the state's COVID-19 pandemic mitigation efforts
The previously announced potential return date is now May 1 for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association, and the Iowa High School Speech Association, according to a news release from the organizations.
The primary concern of all four organizations is the health and safety of students, schools, and their communities during this pandemic.
Gov. Kim Reynolds last week announced the extension of school closures.
The IGHSAU and IHSAA are still working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities, provided they can be done safely and follow Center for Disease Control, state and local guidelines. The IHSMA and IHSSA are collaborating with member schools to provide up-to-date guidance for teachers and participants through this prohibited period.
Schedules continue to be assessed as the crisis develops.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to advise individuals to stay at home as much as possible and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
“We are committed to bringing a sense of familiarity to our young people whose school year has been so disrupted by this adjusted spring season,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “It is our hope that students return to school on the current target date and have the opportunity to participate in the activities that mean so much to them.
"Like all Iowans, we are committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we support the steps Governor Reynolds has taken to achieve that goal."
"We want to keep all of our options open moving forward to allow our students an opportunity to participate," said IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger. "We will do what we can to help plan for their eventual return to school and hold out hope that we can offer the activities that are so familiar to them and their schools.”