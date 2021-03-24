Iowa high school athletes will compete in spring sports outdoors for the first time since 2019 after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the early spread of COVID-19, yet there will continue to be guidelines to follow this season.
According to activity directors from Vinton-Shellsburg, Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Union, each school will continue to follow guidelines from the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Center for Disease Control. As with the previous summer, fall and winter seasons, people displaying symptoms of COVID or have been around someone diagnosed with COVID are asked not to attend events.
Language for masking and social distancing, however, have changed for the IHSAA and IGHSAU, both stating they “strongly encourage all participants and spectators to practice social distancing and wear face coverings whenever possible.” Policies at schools may vary, including requiring face coverings for spectators. All four ADs have confirmed to Vinton Newspapers they will follow these guidelines and spectators will be permitted.
Each of the four spring sports-track and field, soccer, golf, tennis-have their own COVID-19 guidelines. They can be found on the IHSAA website at iahsaa.org.