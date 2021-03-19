Fayette County Conservation Club, 17001 35th St., Oelwein is starting their Spring Trap League. The 50 bird program registration starts April 5 at 6 p.m. Individuals interested in registering have until April 18 at 1 p.m.
Shooting hours are Monday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Anyone wanting to shoot on a team should come to the club house during shooting hours and members will help put you on a team. Five persons to a team.
For more information, contact Bill Klendworth at 319-238-1440 or Robert Kaltenbach at 319-238-1547.