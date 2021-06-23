Erin Stark noticed the closest fitness center to Keystone is at least 20 miles away in either Dysart or Vinton. As a strength coach, this fact bothered Stark as she moved into the community in January and set up her own personal training business in March.
“I’ve always enjoyed group fitness and it kills me there’s nothing in Keystone,” Stark said. “People are driving clear to Vinton or Cedar Rapids to get their fitness. That’s such a huge barrier. I hated that just because of my background in fitness.”
Stark toyed around with the idea of hosting her own classes. She contacted the City of Keystone to use Allers Park to host fitness classes on the property, living right across the street. The city gave her the green light to start this past Monday.
“I have already seen a very positive response from the community online,” Stark said. “Lots of people have been interested. My communication could improve as far as making people more aware when they’re happening.”
She already has a regular in Chrisyn Breja with her Core and Restore class on Monday and then on Wednesday for a youth classes with her daughter. Stark offers YouthFit on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 10:00 a.m. along with “Bootcamp” on Tuesday and Thursday at 6:00 a.m.
“I’m hoping to be offering a couple more soon,” Stark said. “I’m a kettlebell lover at heart, so I’m really hoping to start teaching some kettlebell classes before too much longer. I try to fit these classes around schedules and not have any of those last too long in the sun.”
Classes are no contract and no commitment. A University of Iowa graduate and licensed personal trainer, Stark hopes to use her knowledge and skills between classes and private instruction to achieve her biggest goal: to build community in terms of fitness in Keystone.
“After the year we just had, people are probably ready to start seeing each other again,” Stark said. “There’s something special about fitness classes. You interact with people you never would otherwise. I hope this leads to more.”
For questions about Stark Strength and classes, call/text 319-329-9797.