Wrestled Dec. 21 at Starmont High School in Arlington.
Results by Class
Girls 1
1st — Alaina Sunlin of Monticello
2nd — Kari German of Starmont
3rd — Isabella Reinhart of Oelwein
4th — Carlie Jo Fusco of Durant
Round 1
Alaina Sunlin (Monticello) 9-1, Sr. over Isabella Reinhart (Oelwein) 1-11, So. (Fall 0:57)
Kari German (Starmont) 9-9, Sr. over Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant) 3-12, . (Fall 0:51)
Round 2
Alaina Sunlin (Monticello) 9-1, Sr. over Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant) 3-12, . (Fall 1:48)
Kari German (Starmont) 9-9, Sr. over Isabella Reinhart (Oelwein) 1-11, So. (Fall 0:43)
Round 3
Alaina Sunlin (Monticello) 9-1, Sr. over Kari German (Starmont) 9-9, Sr. (Fall 1:34)
Isabella Reinhart (Oelwein) 1-11, So. over Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant) 3-12, . (Fall 2:27)
Girls 2
1st — Evah Owens of Central City
2nd — Chloe Etten of B-G-M
3rd — Ellie Fuller-Long of Durant
Round 1
Evah Owens (Central City) 9-6, Jr. over Ellie Fuller-Long (Durant) 0-14, . (Fall 1:57)
Round 2
Chloe Etten (B-G-M) 6-4, Fr. over Ellie Fuller-Long (Durant) 0-14, (Fall 1:40)
Round 3
Evah Owens (Central City) 9-6, Jr. over Chloe Etten (B-G-M) 6-4, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
Girls 3
1st — Jessica Haines of B-G-M
2nd — Keeley Kehrli of East Buchanan
Round 1
Jessica Haines (B-G-M) 7-7, Fr. over Keeley Kehrli (East Buchanan) 0-2, Fr. (Fall 1:11)
Round 2
Jessica Haines (B-G-M) 7-7, Fr. over Keeley Kehrli (East Buchanan) 0-2, Fr. (Dec 7-0)