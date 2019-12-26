Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wrestled Dec. 21 at Starmont High School in Arlington.

Results by Class

Girls 1

1st — Alaina Sunlin of Monticello

2nd — Kari German of Starmont

3rd — Isabella Reinhart of Oelwein

4th — Carlie Jo Fusco of Durant

Round 1

Alaina Sunlin (Monticello) 9-1, Sr. over Isabella Reinhart (Oelwein) 1-11, So. (Fall 0:57)

Kari German (Starmont) 9-9, Sr. over Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant) 3-12, . (Fall 0:51)

Round 2

Alaina Sunlin (Monticello) 9-1, Sr. over Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant) 3-12, . (Fall 1:48)

Kari German (Starmont) 9-9, Sr. over Isabella Reinhart (Oelwein) 1-11, So. (Fall 0:43)

Round 3

Alaina Sunlin (Monticello) 9-1, Sr. over Kari German (Starmont) 9-9, Sr. (Fall 1:34)

Isabella Reinhart (Oelwein) 1-11, So. over Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant) 3-12, . (Fall 2:27)

Girls 2

1st — Evah Owens of Central City

2nd — Chloe Etten of B-G-M

3rd — Ellie Fuller-Long of Durant

Round 1

Evah Owens (Central City) 9-6, Jr. over Ellie Fuller-Long (Durant) 0-14, . (Fall 1:57)

Round 2

Chloe Etten (B-G-M) 6-4, Fr. over Ellie Fuller-Long (Durant) 0-14, (Fall 1:40)

Round 3

Evah Owens (Central City) 9-6, Jr. over Chloe Etten (B-G-M) 6-4, Fr. (Fall 1:38)

Girls 3

1st — Jessica Haines of B-G-M

2nd — Keeley Kehrli of East Buchanan

Round 1

Jessica Haines (B-G-M) 7-7, Fr. over Keeley Kehrli (East Buchanan) 0-2, Fr. (Fall 1:11)

Round 2

Jessica Haines (B-G-M) 7-7, Fr. over Keeley Kehrli (East Buchanan) 0-2, Fr. (Dec 7-0)

