Thursday, April 1

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Independence

Tuesday, April 6

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. East Buchanan at Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Edgewood-Colesburg

Thursday, April 8

Track and field: girls, 4:45 p.m., at Starmont

Friday, April 9

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Edgewood-Colesburg at Backbone Golf and Country Club

Monday, April 12

Golf: girls, 4 p.m. vs. Maquoketa Valley at Hart Ridge Golf Course

Tuesday, April 13

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. North Linn at Backbone Golf and Country Club

Thursday, April 15

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Hudson

Friday, April 16

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., at vs. Springville at Meadowview Country Club

Monday, April 19

Golf: girls, 4 p.m., vs. Alburnett at Backbone Golf and Country Club

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Oelwein

Friday, April 23

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Central City at Backbone Golf and Country Club

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at North Fayette Valley

Monday, April 26

Track and field: boys, 4:30 p.m., at Maquoketa Valley

Thursday, April 30

Golf: boys and girls, 4 p.m., vs. Midland at Backbone Golf and Country Club

Track and field: boys, 4:45 p.m., home invitational

Monday, May 3

Golf: boys, 4 p.m., Tri-River Conference meet at Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)

Track and field: girls, 4:30 p.m., at Edgewood-Colesburg

Thursday, May 6

Track and field: boys and girls, 4 p.m., Tri-River Conference meet at Alburnett

Monday, May 10

Golf: girls, Tri-River Conference meet, 9 a.m., Tri-River Conference meet at Buffalo Creek (Winthrop)

Thursday, May 13

Track and field: boys and girls, district meet, TBA, location TBA

Friday, May 14

Golf: boys and girls, sectional meet, TBA, location TBA

Monday, May 17

Golf: boys and girls, regional meet, TBA, location TBA

Thursday, May 20

Track and field: boys and girls state meet, Drake Stadium, Des Moines

Friday, May 21

Track and field: boys and girls state meet, Drake Stadium, Des Moines

Golf: boys and girls, district meet, TBA, location TBA

Monday, May 24

Golf: boys and girls, regional meet, TBA, location TBA

Thursday, May 27

Golf: boys and girls, state, TBA, location TBA

Friday, May 28

Golf: boys and girls, state, TBA, location TBA