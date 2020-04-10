After announcing an adjusted schedule for spring sports on April 6 due to COVID-9, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) have announced tentative high school baseball and softball team practices will be allowed to begin practices on May 18 if schools return from closure on May 1. A new start date for softball and baseball’s pitching and catching is currently set at May 1. The IHSAA will provide for 10 days of batting practice between May 1 and May 18, according to their release
All dates are subject to change if Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces schools will remain closed past May 1.