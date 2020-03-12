The Executive Committee voted this morning to cancel all state speech contests set for Saturday, March 14. The All-State Festival on March 30 at UNI is also being canceled. These changes were made for the health and safety of our students, coaches, judges and the host schools. The IHSSA agrees that safety is the number one priority. The Executive Committee believes that the dramatic changes over the last 24 hours and the ever changing landscape surrounding the COVID-19 virus warranted cancellation of the state contests. The Executive Committee discussed and reviewed comments and concerns that were sent in by our member schools in the past few days.
We encourage local schools to hire judges to review and rate their students. Any student who is selected as an All-State speaker will receive a medal and recognition. Schools should contact the IHSSA to report All-State honorees. We ask local contests be completed before the end of the school year. T-Shirts for the state contest canstill be purchased from Image Sports. Please check the IHSSA website for the link to Image Sports.
Thank you for your understanding and patience during this difficult process.