The 93rd Annual Iowa FFA Leadership Conference took place in Des Moines, Iowa from April 18-20th. The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter was able to take 28 members to the convention and two chaperones. Members attended workshops, general sessions, and got to package Meals for the Heartland. Throughout the three days, members learned more about FFA and how to serve. The chapter had many members competing in different contests and receiving different awards. Below are the results from the 2021 State Convention:
Chapter Website (Allie Geiger) 3rd Place Gold
Ag Biotechnology (Ethan Rollinger, Eli Powers, Maren Redlinger) 4th Place Team, Eli was 6th Place Individual
Secretary’s Book (Maren Redlinger) Silver
Chapter Display (Emma Arnold, Emma Wiley, Aza Swayzer, Kailey Bahmann, Isabel Mullinex, Josh Wiley, Jerry Lee) Gold
Talent (Paul Herger-Tumbling) 4th Place
Ag Communications (Paul Herger, Annabelle Newton, Autumn McGowan, Baylee Wheeler) 9th Place Team Overall, 1st Place Project Proposal
Ag Sales (Grace Schminke, Gunnar Schminke, Christopher Fleming, Kate Timmerman) Bronze
Farm Business Management (Ethan Rollinger, Clayton McKenna, Kail Evans) Silver
Proficiency — Service Learning (Grace Schminke) 3rd Place
IA FFA Degree (Isabel Mullinex, Alyssa Hansen, Bailey Weeks)
Teach Ag Signing (Carly Williams, Alesha Brunssen, Emma Arnold)
State Band (Sam Lundvall, Rachel Rollinger)
State Chorus (Matthew Bookmeier)
Massing of the Flags (Bailey Weeks)
Courtesy Corp (Josh Wiley)
Delegates (Emma Wiley, Ethan Rollinger)
POA Committee (Emma Wiley)
State Officer Candidate (Emma Arnold)
Supreme National Chapter Award (Chapter) Gold
Ambassador Award (Chapter)