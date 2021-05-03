Individuals and several teams from Benton Community were honored at the recent State FFA Convention that took place in Des Moines on April 18-20. The following is a summary:
National Chapter Award
The Benton Community FFA received a gold national chapter award and was placed 3rd in the state. The National Chapter Award program recognizes FFA chapters that successfully complete the annual Program of Activities, which includes activities designed to assist members in developing skills for personal growth, teamwork, and serving others.
WHO Public Relations Award
Awarded to chapters having outstanding rural and urban relations programs.
Proficiency Awards
Garrett Coffland was named runner-up in his proficiency award area of Diversified Agriculture Production.
State FFA Chorus
Elijah Kaiser was selected among the less than one hundred FFA members in the state to perform in front of over 5,000 people as a member of the State FFA Chorus.
Iowa FFA Degrees
Kohle Ballard, Jessica Crawford, Andrew Hudson, Ethan Hudson, Ellie Karr, Raynee LaGrange, Trinity LaGrange, Alex Ludeking, and Mya Meyer all received their Iowa FFA Degrees. The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be awarded to members by the Iowa FFA Association.
Greenhand Quiz
Two freshman FFA members, William Kroneman and Madi Colburn, participated in the Greenhand Quiz. William Kroneman received 9th place gold and was awarded a medal. Madi Colburn received a silver. The quiz tested new FFA members’ knowledge of the FFA organization, including history, operations, and symbols.
Team Ag Sales
Tyler Atkinson, Garrett Coffland, Keaten Volesky, and Quintin Volesky earned a silver rating in Team Ag Sales. This CDE is designed to provide students the opportunity to display their agriculture knowledge and skills in the area of Agriculture Sales. These members made a sales presentation and performed a customer relations practicum. All team members worked together to prepare a marketing plan and an oral presentation of their plans for the judges.
Ag Communications
Emily Ingalls, Raynee LaGrange, Trinity LaGrange, and Mya Meyer received 8th place silver in Ag Communications. This CDE involves working as a team of communication consultants to develop a written media plan, present the plan to a panel of judges, and, as individuals, apply what they have learned during practicums. Ag Communications challenges students to communicate effectively while advocating to consumers about agriculture. The skills of communication, collaboration, creativity, and presentation are important to this CDE’s success.
Convention Delegates
Tyler Atkinson and Garrett Coffland served as the two voting delegates for the Benton Community FFA Chapter. The delegates attended a business session where they voted on possible changes to the Iowa FFA constitution and new State FFA Officers.
Iowa Farmer Today Journalism Award
Kait Ballard and Mya Meyer received 4th place honorable mention in the Iowa Farmer Today Journalism Award for their articles submitted last fall.