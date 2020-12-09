In a press conference on Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed several “encouraging” trends as COVID-19 cases have fallen in recent weeks, but elected to continue the state’s mask requirement to December 16.
“We are nearly two weeks out from the Thanksgiving holiday and we continue to see the same slow, steady downward trends in new cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations that we have seen since mid-November,” Reynolds said. “However, it’s critical that these trends continue throughout this month and we continue to reduce the numbers even further.”
This comes three weeks after the governor announced new mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid record hospitalizations due to the virus, including requirements for masks in most indoor settings. The mask requirement applies mainly when people are indoors and within six feet of people from outside of their household for 15 minutes or more.
"We've made good progress over the last few weeks, but our ultimate goal is to get virus activity to a level that we can manage over the next few months,” Reynolds said.
Youth and adult organized sports may resume across the state, but will be subjected to the same two-person spectator limit current set on high school athletics. According to the proclamation, this limit can be applied to spectators for cheerleaders, band and dance teams performing during the game or at halftime. The state’s restrictions on elective procedures will be eased with COVID hospitalizations trending down. 894 Iowans are currently hospitalized for COVID as a primary or secondary diagnosis.
The governor also announced that COVID-19 vaccinations may begin for nursing home and long term care residents as soon as December 28. Health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first in the state to be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine pending emergency use approval from the federal government.
According to coronavirus.org’s Wednesday update, 1,819 Benton County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March. The site reported there are currently 577 active cases in the county, peaking at 986 active cases on November 24. 26 residents have died due to complications from the virus.