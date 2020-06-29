The Iowa Department of Education on Thursday released guidelines for reopening school districts amid COVID-19 concerns, stating it would not require face coverings or health screens for students, staff or administration this fall.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend that schools screen students and staff upon entering the building,” the release stated. “Requiring face coverings for all staff and students is not recommended. Allow the personal use of cloth face coverings by staff and students. Teach and reinforce the prevention of stigma associated with the use or non-use of facial coverings to support a respectful, inclusive, and supportive school environment.”
State officials noted schools may not be able to guarantee social distancing can be met in all school settings throughout the entire school day, during school activities, or with school transportation. Instead, the Department of Education recommended schools to “implement preventative health changes that can be sustainable and done with fidelity”, such as plans if a student/staff member becomes ill with the virus and to educate on “preventative measures” such as hand washing and posting signs on how to stop the spread of illness.
“Have a general framework for routine cleaning practices of facilities, high touch surface areas, cafeterias, concession stands, health offices, and buses following CDC guidance and any state or federal sanitation regulations,” the release stated. “Schools must also adhere to the Department of Inspection and Appeals.”
Beginning July 1, public and nonpublic school districts may begin offering school activities such as summer school, athletic training and preparation for fall sports, which corresponds to a date given by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in previous press conferences. The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) both released their own guidelines on Friday in response to the state’s guidelines. Related to strength and conditioning programs, these guidelines include six feet social distancing when possible, wearing masks when distancing cannot be maintained, creating workout grows of less than 10 and maintaining those groups, implement cleaning and santizing strategies, having coaches keep records of activities and students bring their own water bottles and other personal items.
According to the release all school districts and nonpublic schools may also begin implementation of their submitted and approved Return-to-Learn plans. Vinton-Shellsburg will hold a special Board of Education meeting on Tuesday to discuss their Return-to-Learn plans. Check back with Vinton Newspapers for coverage in Friday’s Cedar Valley Times.