The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday opened COVID-19 vaccinations to Iowans 64 years and younger with certain health conditions as the state continues to expand their vaccine eligibility.
According to IDPH, these underlying health conditions with increased risk for severe illness due to COVID-19 include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, down syndrome, certain heart conditions, obesity, smoking, pregnancy and Type 2 diabetes. Iowans with moderate-to-severe asthma, cystic fibrosis, hypertension/high blood pressure, liver disease, compromised immune systems and neurologically diseases may also be included in this new priority population.
“We are excited that the state has expanded the eligibility tiers,” Michele Schoonover, CEO of Virgina Gay Hospitals said. “Benton County Public Health along with Benton County community partners: UnityPoint Clinics, VGH & Clinics, LaGrange, Cornerstone and newly added Hartig pharmacy continue to vaccinate current groups, many starting on their second dose. We can now add in the new under 64 group as more vaccine becomes available. HyVee (Dollar Fresh) Pharmacy is receiving Federal Allocation vaccine that will be in addition to the standing county shipments. The county vaccine providers are working together to ‘get the vaccine in arms’ as quickly as possible.”
In their release, IDPH noted the decision to include this new priority group comes as “several” counties have nearly completed vaccination of previous priority groups, which includes health care workers, residents and staff of nursing homes, Iowans 65 and older, school staff and child care providers, first responders, individuals with certain disabilities and industry workers in spaces they cannot socially distance. Some counties and pharmaceutical providers will need more time to vaccinate these groups first before moving on to the new priority group.
According to coronavirus.gov, 2,941 Benton County residents have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with 2.475 of those residents fully vaccinated as of March 7. The single-shot COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson was granted emergency use by the federal government late last month and is expected to help speed up vaccination in the coming weeks and months. In a statement from the federal government, the United State may have enough vaccine for anyone over the age of 16 who chooses to receive one by the end of May.