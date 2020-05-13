Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her Wednesday press conference that restrictions held in 22 counties, including Benton County, will be relaxed on Friday, May 15 as the state moves towards reopening the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All restrictions currently lifted in 77 counties will be expanded statewide, which includes restaurants, fitness centers,” Reynolds said. “Additionally, salons, barber shops, massage therapy may reopen statewide with capacity restrictions, health measures in places and recommended guidance from the Department of Public Health.”
This continuation of the state’s public health emergency also allows racetracks, tattoo establishments and libraries to reopen. Businesses previously reopened in 77 counties have been allowed to hold up to 50 percent of their total capacity and required to disinfect surfaces on a consistent basis. Customers have also been required to maintain a six-foot distance between each other and are asked to stay home if feeling ill. Specific guidance are available on Coronavirus.org for businesses seeking to reopen. While restrictions are lifted, businesses may choose not to reopen.
“I know Iowans are eager to get things back to the way they were, but COVID-19 is here to stay for a while,” Reynolds said. “With everyone working together, we can and must reopen our economy in a safe, stable, responsible way. We can slow the spread, protect the health of Iowans and protect our health care system in the long run.”
This announcement comes as 377 positive cases were reported along with 17 deaths. Over the past seven days, the state has averaged 12.4 deaths. Benton County has reported 35 positive cases and 20 recoveries. Retail stores had been allowed to reopen on Friday, May 8 in Benton and 21 other counties under stronger restrictions.
Bars and casinos statewide will remain closed according to the Governor. Wednesday’s announcements were initially planned to be made public during Tuesday’s press conference, but were pushed back to Wednesday.
“When the time is right, we will start to open those businesses back up in a safe and responsible manner,” Reynolds said.
When questioned about high school baseball and softball, Reynolds stated no decision had been made and has not been in contact with the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) or the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU). The governor has previously stated a decision regarding high school summer sports will be made by June 1.
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will report updates as they are made available.