State Wrestling Day #1
Class 2A 1st Round begins at approx. 1:30 p.m.
113 lbs: Cole Whitehead (CPU) vs Kellen Moore (Forest City, FR 41-6)
120 lbs: Kolten Crawford (Union) vs Donovan Morales (Central Lyon, JR 31-15)
126 lbs: Brady Ortner (Vinton) vs Brock Beck (Grinnell, SR 41-2)
132 lbs: Lake LeBahn (Union) vs Sam Hackett (Columbus Catholic, JR 26-5)
132 lbs: Keegan Scheeler (CPU) vs Averee Abben (Osage, JR 18-1)
145 lbs: Jack Thomsen (Union) vs Parker Terronez (Davenport Assumption, SO 23-10)
152 lbs: Stone Schmitz (Union) vs Tyler Brown (Winterset, JR 39-6)
160 lbs: Adam Ahrendsen (Union) vs Cade Everson (Camanche, JR 31-3)
182 lbs: Austin Roos (Benton) vs Matthew Wirtz (Emmetsburg, SO 31-12)
Class 1A 1st Round begins at approx. 6:00 p.m.
Ethan Argo (BP) vs Jace Rose (Riverside-Oakland, SO 38-2)
Chase Wickwire (BP) vs Jackson Dewald (Westwood-Sloan, FR 36-5)
Ethan Allie (BP) vs Alberto Ortiz (Sibley-Ocheyedan, SR 35-12)
State Wrestling Day #2
3A and 2A Quarterfinals begin at approx. 9 a.m.
1A Quarterfinals begin at approx. 2:30 p.m.
2A and 1A Semifinals (non-consolation) begin at approx. 7:30 p.m.
State Wrestling Day #3
Consolation Semis and Finals begin at approx. 10:00 a.m.
All Classes Finals begin at approx. 6:00 p.m.