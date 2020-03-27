Staying busy and eating on the cheap

My mom’s favorite expression when my sisters and I got on her nerves from being indoors for too long was, “You kids get outside and find something to do!” That meant we better find something to entertain ourselves or she would assign some chores, which we did not want.
We would draw a hopscotch on the sidewalk, or play jacks at the top of the front steps, jump rope or make a tent over the clothesline in the backyard. In the fall, we would rake leaves into the floor plan of a large playhouse and pretend we were very rich, having a parlor and swimming pool. Youngest sister always got the role of the maid, which was fun until she got tired of being bossed around and left on her bike to go play at the neighbors.
I find the COVID-19 pandemic has returned us all to simpler times, and perhaps some of that is not a bad thing. Although practicing social distancing keeps kids from going to play at the neighbors, the sheltering at home aspect brings back some creativity in families that gets lost in an instant-access world. I received a handwritten letter from my youngest grandchild the other day, and although he is very savvy on today’s communication technology, I find it refreshing that his parents still have their kids practice a somewhat “lost art” while coping with the boredom of home confinement.
I have faith that we will get through this very difficult and stressful time, with a renewed realization of the importance of being grateful, kind and considerate of each other.
I’ve included some recipes to help stretch the food budget and they are easy enough that kids can help create them in the kitchen, too.
Stay safe and healthy!
Meat and Potato Patties
During World War II, when meat was rationed and had to be purchased with tokens, this recipe went a long way in feeding a family. While families are house-bound due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is more of a need to stretch the food budget. This delicious recipe fits the purpose.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 min. Cook: 25 min. YIELD: 4 servings.
Ingredients:
¾ lb lean ground beef
¾ c finely shredded potatoes
¼ c finely chopped onion
2 T chopped green pepper
1 large egg, beaten
¼ t salt
1 T canola oil
1 c tomato juice (or ½ c tomato soup and ½ c water)
1 T all-purpose flour
¼ c water
Directions:
1. Combine the first six ingredients. Shape into four patties; press to flatten slightly. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown patties on both sides; drain. Add tomato juice. Simmer, covered, for 20-25 minutes. Remove patties to a serving platter; keep warm.
2. Whisk flour into water; gradually add to skillet. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Spoon over patties. Serve immediately.